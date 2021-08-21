Heavy rainfall leads to severe flooding in Middle Tennessee

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Heavy rainfall on Saturday morning has led to severe flooding in parts of Middle Tennessee.

Several areas west of Nashville have experienced 10 to 12 inches of rainfall during a six-hour span of time. Dickson, Humphreys and Hickman County have seen the most severe flooding.

PHOTOS: Heavy rainfall causes severe flooding in Middle Tennessee

The situation prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Emergency for portions of Houston, Humphreys, Dickson and Hickman County until 12:45 p.m. A Flash Flood Emergency is only issued in rare situations where heavy rain leads to a severe threat to human life and damage.

The National Weather Service reports there have been numerous calls for water rescues and road closures amid an "incredibly dangerous flooding situation" in those counties. Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team crews have been deployed to Humphreys County to assist with ongoing water rescue efforts. The Nashville Office of Emergency Management is also sending four swift-water rescue teams to assist.

WTVF

The National Weather Service called the flooding in Humphreys County a "very dire situation" on Saturday morning. Humphreys County officials said the flooding is so severe, the city of Waverly is only accessible by boat. Officials said in some places, there is 8 feet of water around the city.

As far as you can go on Highway 70 before you get into Waverly @nc5 @NC5_HMathis @HenryRothenberg pic.twitter.com/NdUwidjjBr — Chris Davis NC5 (@ChrisDavisMMJ) August 21, 2021

The county's 911 system was interrupted after the call center was flooded. The flooding has also caused outages to the cell phone service in Humphreys County.

The heavy rain caused Waverly Elementary School to flood. School officials said there was at least 4 feet of water in the entire school.

In Dickson County, Highway 48 near Jones Creek, Turkey Creek Road and areas around Garners Creek all experienced flash flooding.

Chris Davis/WTVF Highway 48 in Hickman County over Garners Creek on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Floodwater took over parts of Interstate 40, causing the Tennessee Highway Patrol to temporarily shut down the interstate in both directions near the 153 mile marker. The roadway has since reopened.