Heavy Rains Cause Flooding In Lawrenceburg
Numerous Roads, Bridges Closed Due To High Water
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. - Heavy rains fell overnight into Wednesday morning causing flooding in many parts of southern Tennessee, including Lawrence County.
“We have a lot of bridges that are covered [in water]. We have a lot of low water bridges that are impassable," Jay Moore, Lawrenceburg fire chief, said. "We’ve been out this morning kind of touring the area and barricading and taping off these areas to try and keep people from getting in the water with their vehicles and causing us to go out and do rescues and maybe try to save a life in the process.”
Luckily the fire department didn't have to conduct any rescues Wednesday morning, but with more flood waters on the way, they are leaving numerous roads blocked off and urging drivers to turn around, don't drown.
“Keep in mind, it only takes inches of water to move a vehicle when water’s flowing, so if there’s water across a roadway at all on a roadway that you normally travel that’s not there in a normal rain situation, turn around and find another way home, don’t cause a situation to be worse than it has to be," Moore said.
Here’s a look at one of the roads/bridges that’s closed down due to the high waters. The rain came down hard earlier, it’s coming down hard now - and even more rain is expected this evening into the overnight hours! pic.twitter.com/LvbjwP2iL5— Jesse Knutson (@JesseKnutsonNC5) February 28, 2018
Students were sent home early in numerous counties due to flood water on Wednesday. In Lawrenceburg they were sent home at 1 p.m., about two hours early.
“The thought was that would give time for the water to recede somewhat before this next front comes through of rain and get them home before that happens," Moore explained.
School buses were able to gather at the school, and numerous parents came to pick up their children, agreeing with the decision to close school early.
“There’s a lot of low water bridges and kids’ safety is what’s important, so I think it’s a good idea," Donna White, a Lawrenceburg parent, said.
Rains were expected to pick back up causing water levels to rise even further Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Both city and county officials are on stand-by and have their gear ready for any calls that are made.
“When we have a call in the city or the county, both teams respond cohesively together and work together, and that’s our plan as the night goes on. If an incident does happen, we will all respond to that incident," Moore said.