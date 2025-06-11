Help a hero rise from the ashes: Former deputy fights for life after house explosion

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Gallatin family is asking for community support after a devastating house explosion left a former Wilson County deputy with burns over 65% of his body.

Hunter Pryer, 31, was inspecting a house under construction on Mackinac Drive in Gallatin when it exploded last Thursday around 10:30 a.m. The blast obliterated the home, sending debris as far as 300 yards away.

"We really don't know what happened," Pryer's family said. "All we know was there was an explosion, and that Hunter walked out of it."

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Pryer remains unconscious in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

"He's a husband, a father, a son, a brother, and everybody has one of those," his family said.

Jason Pryer, Hunter's father, said his son was always careful in his work. He served with the Wilson County Sheriff's Office for 10 years, where Hunter earned Deputy of the Year honors in 2019.

"He was led to do that, and we're very proud, very proud he did that," Jason Pryer said.

He decided to change to what he believed was a safer career for his family. The career change was difficult for Hunter, according to his father.

"It was hard for him because he was leaving his brothers and sisters in the Sheriff's Department. And in a way, I think he felt like he was letting them down, but (it was) an effort to do what was best for his family," Jason Pryer said.

Now the family faces a difficult journey ahead.

"I don't want to see them hurt... his wife, his daughter," Jason Pryer said.

Despite their heartbreak, the family is holding onto their faith.

"We're going to fight through it," Jason Pryer said.

The family is asking the community to join in prayer for Hunter's recovery and to consider supporting them through what will be a long road to recovery.

"They're going to need help. This doesn't stop when he gets out of the hospital. This will be lifelong; the journey he'll have with this," Jason Pryer said.

A fundraiser has been established to assist Hunter's family during this difficult time. Click here to make a donation.

