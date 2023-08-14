Help get books into the hands of kids by joining the Titans stadium waitlist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Titans new stadium waitlist opens tomorrow, August 15, at 10 a.m., and every time a new member joins, a new book will be donated to the Metro Nashville Public Schools.

In partnership with head coach Mike Vrabel's 2nd & 7 Foundation, the Titans waitlist is supporting local schools with a ONE Community book drive. The goal of the drive is to get a take-home book into the hands of every MNPS first and second grade student, and to increase the amount of books in elementary school libraries in Nashville.

“In the conversations about our ONE Community partnership with MNPS, one of the core needs they expressed to us was deeper support of their literacy initiatives. We’re excited to support that objective in a creative way through the new stadium waitlist,” Titans Vice President and Executive Director of the Titans Foundation, Johari Matthews, said.

When you join the waitlist for the new Titans stadium, you secure a spot in line to purchase personal seat licenses (PSLs) and suites in the new stadium once sales begin. You also get presale access to Nissan Stadium events, discounts at the Titans Pro Shop, priority access to home playoff games in the current stadium, special ticket offers and access to private events. Along with all of this, you can now help Nashville fight against illiteracy.

"The joy of reading is something we want every child to experience, and we appreciate the Titans for helping to get more books in the hands and homes of our youngest learners," Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Metro Nashville Public Schools, said. "We look forward to celebrating this gift and continuing our partnership with the Titans to support our student athletes and scholars alike."

You can learn more about this initiative and others from the Titans' ONE Community impact program online. Vrabel's 2nd & 7 program tackles illiteracy through reading visits in 2nd grade classrooms and other initiatives like the recent partnership with MNPS.

You can find the waitlist at the new stadium website, and signups open tomorrow.