Help needed for overcrowded animal rescue shelters

SMITH CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Many animal shelters and rescues are running out of space in Middle Tennessee, and they need your help. A new non-profit is working to find solutions for the ongoing overcrowding issue.

There are countless dogs and cats waiting to find their forever homes.

“There are more dogs and cats than people who can take them in,” explained Smith County Humane Vice President Patti Rohlfes.

Since 2002, volunteers at the Smith County Humane have been doing their best to help. The organizations say there are no animal shelter or control in the county. So, they foster pets in their homes and even accommodate six in their office.

“We've tried for a long time to get an actual building, a facility where we could house more animals,” explained Smith County Humane President Jessica DiFlore.

Most of the time, they respond to animal cruelty cases or pick up strays, but the demand continues to grow. “That's why we need fosters, you know, to try to save all the animals,” added DiFlore.

This issue goes beyond Smith County; many rescues and shelters need support. Meghan Thiede saw this firsthand while volunteering in Maury County.

“Every time we would adopt out five dogs, for instance, six would come in the next day,” explained Thiede.

That’s why she founded Law Saving Paws, a nonprofit dedicated to finding solutions for the overpopulation issue.

“These laws exist to prevent this problem, but no one's following up on it,” Thiede added.

They aim to be proactive by exploring current and potential legislative solutions and educating the community on the importance of spaying and neutering pets.

“All of these issues impact you no matter what walk of life you're in,” explained Thiede.

“It impacts our ecosystem. It impacts farmers. It impacts anyone who may not even be a pet owner. It impacts taxpayers.”

The Smith County Humane is hosting their annual benefit, “Pancakes for Paws,” on Saturday morning from 7 AM to 10 AM at the Smith County AG Center.

Click here to learn more about how you can get involved with Law Saving Paws.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com