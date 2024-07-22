Help older adults get transportation they need with a Wilson Rides Inc. donation

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Wilson County, an organization known as Wilson Rides Inc. offers car rides to older residents so they can safely and affordably move between locations.

To continue their mission, they are doing a 65-hour online giving event. It takes place from July 23 to 26 and is co-hosted by Home instead Senior Care and Wilson Rides Inc. All donations go to their operating expenses and sustainability so they can continue to offer rides to residents.

"Wilson Rides provides essential services and programs that ensure aging adults receive the support they deserve throughout their later years. We are honored to collaborate with Wilson Rides for their 4th Annual Give65 Event. The charitable sector is vital in assisting aging adults in need, empowering them to live independently and with dignity. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributes financially to this important cause" states Maggie Lea, Owner Home Instead Senior Care - Wilson County.

Wilson Rides Inc. serves over 125 older adults in their area helping them receive transportation. If you give to this organization during the Give65 event, each donation will be matched dollar for dollar up to $15,000, thanks to some already generous donors.

each donation will be matched dollar for dollar up to $15,000, thanks to some already generous donors.

For more information about the Give65 event or Wilson Rides Inc. you can visit their website or call 615-622-5557, and all donations are tax deductible.