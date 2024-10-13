Help raise awareness for domestic violence during the Lambert Dillard Memorial 5K/10K

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to get outdoors and exercise for a good cause? The Lambert Dillard Memorial 5K/10K is taking place on October 19th.

The event kicks off at 7 a.m. at Sharp Springs Park.

The race is hosted by the North Rutherford Family YMCA in an effort to raise awareness for domestic violence and honor the lives of Angi Ross Lambert and Carla Dillard.

You can register for the race here.

