Help those impacted by tornadoes with Unplugged for Tennessee benefit concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to help those impacted by the recent tornadoes and enjoy a bit of music? Exit/In in Nashville will be hosting a benefit concert for those in need of help.

Unplugged For Tennessee is a benefit concert that will feature 11 artists including Hardy, Nate Smith and Jay Allen. The concert will take place on Sunday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

ALL proceeds will be donated to the Red Cross of Tennessee and Hands on Nashville.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday.