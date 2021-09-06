Watch
'Help to Moms' hosts community baby shower in Centennial Park

Hundreds of people turned out for a community baby shower hosted by 'Help to Moms'.
Posted at 6:57 AM, Sep 06, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mothers-to-be gathered at the Centennial Park Pavillion Sunday afternoon for a celebration all about them and their babies.

Help to Moms hosted a community baby shower with help from several other organizations, like Metro Public Health and Mother to Mother.

Long lines were already forming before the event began and hundreds of people attended.

Expecting mothers could pick up free diapers, formula and other supplies.

Organizations were on hand to provide information and resources, and even free COVID vaccinations.

"Well we knew we were going to have a lot of people but it's great that people actually came so that we could give because that's what today is about- it's giving," said Founder of Help to Moms, Alphonso Harvey.

He said they're looking forward to even bigger events in the near future.

