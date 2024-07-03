Hendersonville Chamber Foundation preps for annual Freedom Festival on Wednesday

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Hendersonville Chamber Foundation is hosting its Freedom Festival on Wedneday at Drakes Creek Park. Hendersonville Has Talent starts at 5 p.m. with live music starting at 6 p.m.

Fireworks will blast off at 9 p.m. (weather permitting).

Bring your picnic blanket and lawn chairs, while enjoying time with the family listening to music and watching the awe-inspiring firework show.

Freedom Festival is Sumner County's largest Independence Day celebration. Anchored in the center of Hendersonville, Drakes Creek Park offers expansive views of the firework show along with hosting numerous vendors, providing fun, food and non-stop activities. Freedom Festival began in 2004 as a way to give back to local schools through the Hendersonville Chamber Foundation and the Golden Apple Gala. Over the years the Chamber Foundation has gifted nearly a half a million dollars in Grants to support schools.