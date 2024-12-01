Hendersonville fair showcases young entrepreneurs

HENDERSONVILLE (WTVF) — A special event in Hendersonville on Sunday showcases businesses from young people in the community.
The Young Entrepreneur Fair will feature artwork, crafts and other works from kids who live in the area.
It will be at the Collab venue on 132 Maple Row Boulevard from 2-5p.m.
Young people will sell things like paintings, jewelry, baked goods and more.
They will even show off businesses and non-profits they've created.
Like Emma Lane Babcock who created these special mailboxes for students to have a way to reach their school's administration.
The young people featured Sunday are all from the Hendersonville area. This event is giving them a chance to highlight the work they do, right here in their own community.
