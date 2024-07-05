Hendersonville human remains identified as 17-year-old, police suspect foul play

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On July 3, Hendersonville Police were directed to human remains found in a small wood line near S.R. 386 at New Shackle Island Road in Hendersonville.

Hendersonville Police say the remains were identified on Friday as 17-year-old Trinity Bostic.

Trinity was first reported missing on June 29, 2024, in Macon County. Her remains were found by a Tennessee Department of Transportation subcontract worker while he was picking up trash along the roadway.

Police say they suspect foul play is involved, and ask that anyone with information call them at (615)-822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (625)-594-4113.