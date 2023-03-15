Hendersonville library director voted out after Kirk Cameron author event

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a 4-3 vote, the Sumner County Library Board voted to remove the Hendersonville Public Library director Allan Morales.

This comes after the board was made aware of accusations that Hendersonville library staff may have been rude to actor and author Kirk Cameron during a book event last month. Cameron starred on "Growing Pains" in the 1980s into the 1990s.

The accusations also claim that library staff were disrespectful to other authors and guests who were there to read to children.

Those accusations include playing music, talking loudly and banging books when the celebrity guests were shooting promotional videos inside.

These remarks have caused some members of the public to target the staff on social media, as well as a bomb threat at the library on Wednesday.

The county mayor has asked people to stop with the negative rhetoric toward the library and the staff.

This is a developing story. Check back with NewsChannel 5 for more updates.