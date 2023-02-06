Hendersonville man arrested on several child rape charges

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A months-long investigation has ended after Hendersonville police arrested a man on multiple child rape charges.
Jay B. Chandler, 39, has been charged following the investigation that began in October 2022.
Officials report that Chandler was charged with
- 7 counts of rape of a child
- 5 counts of statutory rape by an authority figure
- 24 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor
- 39 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
- 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor > 100 images
- One count of sexual exploitation of a minor > 50 images
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.