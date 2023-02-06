Hendersonville man arrested on several child rape charges

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A months-long investigation has ended after Hendersonville police arrested a man on multiple child rape charges.

Jay B. Chandler, 39, has been charged following the investigation that began in October 2022.

Hendersonville Police Department

Officials report that Chandler was charged with

7 counts of rape of a child

5 counts of statutory rape by an authority figure

24 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor

39 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

25 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor > 100 images

One count of sexual exploitation of a minor > 50 images

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.