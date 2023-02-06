Watch Now
Hendersonville man arrested on several child rape charges

Posted at 2:45 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 16:10:27-05

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A months-long investigation has ended after Hendersonville police arrested a man on multiple child rape charges.

Jay B. Chandler, 39, has been charged following the investigation that began in October 2022.

Jay B. Chandler

Officials report that Chandler was charged with

  • 7 counts of rape of a child
  • 5 counts of statutory rape by an authority figure
  • 24 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor
  • 39 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
  • 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor > 100 images
  • One count of sexual exploitation of a minor > 50 images

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

