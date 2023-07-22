Hendersonville man charged with child sex crimes

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Hendersonville man has been charged with child sex crimes.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, Jacob R. Oldham, 40, was arrested and charged with two counts of soliciting sexual exploration of a minor on July 15.

Oldham is the former Executive Director of Full Count Ministries.

Oldham is expected to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on August 4.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chambers at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4413.

No further information is available at this time.