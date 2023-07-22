Watch Now
News

Actions

Hendersonville man charged with child sex crimes

handcuffs
WTVF
File Photo
handcuffs
Posted at 9:12 AM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 10:12:54-04

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Hendersonville man has been charged with child sex crimes.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, Jacob R. Oldham, 40, was arrested and charged with two counts of soliciting sexual exploration of a minor on July 15.

Oldham is the former Executive Director of Full Count Ministries.

Oldham is expected to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on August 4.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chambers at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4413.

No further information is available at this time.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sunshine promo weather traffic

Good morning, sunshine!