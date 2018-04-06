Hendersonville Man Charged With Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor

Light Rain
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - A 38-year-old man has been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and unlawful photography.
Reports stated the Hendersonville Police Department investigated Joshua Crews and arrested him Thursday.
He was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of unlawful photography.
Crews was being held in the Sumner County Jail on $75,000 bond, and he has been scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. on May 9.
Anyone with information on this case has been urged to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.