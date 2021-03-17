Small business owner works to clean up Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A small business owner in Hendersonville is working to tackle litter in his community one piece of garbage at a time.

Austin Brooks posted a video on social media, challenging his neighbors to join him in picking up trash after he was inspired by another post online.

"I look forward to try to make a greater change and make Tennessee absolutely beautiful because this is our planet, if we ruin it, our children aren't going to get to enjoy it," Brooks explained.

He says he's just getting started and hopes to grow the effort across Hendersonville and the rest of the state. He launched a Facebook page to spread the word.