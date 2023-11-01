Hendersonville neighborhood entertains trick r' treaters with Thriller flash mob

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Something you should know about N. Country Club Drive in Hendersonville is it is full of Halloween people. It's people like Stacey Crockett.

"I couldn't have better neighbors," she smiled, sitting on a stoop surrounded by jack-o-lanterns.

It's also people like Jimmy and Scout Edwards.

"Everybody here just loves the spirit of Halloween!" said Jimmy, standing in a living room decorated in Halloween everything.

All through the neighborhood, there are 12 ft. werewolves, smoke breathing dragons, the chemicals of Dr. Frankenstein's laboratory.

"It's all inclusive!" Stacey laughed. "I've been here 15 years. It has been here since I've been here. I don't know how it started, but it's gotten bigger every year."

There's something else this neighborhood does that makes their Halloween special.

"We know the trick r' treaters are coming in numbers, so we wanted to provide something spectacular for them, something fun," said Scout.

"Last night we practiced for about two hours, and I think I have it down now," Stacey added.

You see, as darkness falls across the land, the neighbors around N. Country Club Drive launch into a Halloween night Thriller flash mob.

"We just created a dance floor in front of our house at Halloween!" said Scout.

So, is this neighborhood made up of trained dancers?

"No! No! We struggle," Jimmy laughed.

"That's why we picked the simple version," added Scout.

That's okay. This is all just part of the joy they get to bring people on a Halloween night.

"Everybody loves to get together and have a good time and just celebrate and be happy for a moment," said Scout. "It's a great neighborhood."