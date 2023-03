NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hendersonville Police are asking people to avoid the 100 Block of Candlewood Drive as they work an active barricade situation.

Police said the situation involves an armed person in the area and the scene is active at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call and report the information to the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.