Hendersonville police officer arrested for DUI after going 104 mph

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities have arrested a Hendersonville police officer for driving under the influence while he was off duty on Monday morning.

A Sumner County Sheriff's deputy pulled over Steven Wilson after the deputy's radar indicated he was going 104 mph on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard. After Wilson got off at the New Shackle Island Road exit, the deputy was able to pull over Wilson, the affidavit stated.

When the deputy realized it was an officer with the Hendersonville Police Department, the deputy called for the lieutenant.

Authorities said they noticed Wilson's eyes were bloodshot, and they smelled an alcoholic odor from his vehicle. Wilson asked officers to turn off their body cameras. When deputies said no, they reported that Wilson grabbed at the body cam repeatedly. Then Wilson reportedly grabbed his car keys off the deputy's vehicle, and he tried to return to his car.

Sumner County Sheriff's Office A mugshot for Steven Wilson after he was arrested for multiple charges stemming from a driving under the influence charge.

The affidavit indicated deputies then struggled with Wilson to restrain him but weren't able to place handcuffs on him. A Hendersonville Police officer also arrived at the scene to help restrain and handcuff Wilson.

Wilson refused to have his blood drawn, but officers were able to get a search warrant for the blood draw. Officers later found unopened White Claws and unopened bottles of Jack Daniels in Wilson's vehicle.

Officers said that Wilson made suicidal comments during the traffic stop and while in jail.

Wilson was charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, assault on emergency personnel and speeding.

Hendersonville police say Wilson has been stripped of his police powers while the criminal investigation is underway.

"Sgt Stephen Wilson was arrested for an alcohol-related offense by Sumner County Sheriff’s Department. He has been temporarily decommissioned and placed on leave pending a full internal investigation into the incident," HPD said in a statement.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.