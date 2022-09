HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Hendersonville Police Department is selling limited edition Autism Awareness patches to help raise money for the Special Olympics of Tennessee.

The patches cost $10 and all of the proceeds will go to the Sumner County chapter of the Special Olympics.

If you want to order one, you can email Officer Sigmund at msigmund@hvillepd.org. Once your order is received, Officer Sigmund will make payment arrangements via email.