Hendersonville police seize marijuana, illegal products in vape shop raid

Detectives with the Hendersonville Police Department executed "Operation Gummy Trap" on Thursday to resolve numerous complaints about underage sales of vape products at a local business.

The operation targeted a store at 253 New Shackle Island Rd. The following tips were that the business was also selling illegal hemp/CBD products and illegal drugs.

Detectives executed a search warrant on the business and confirmed that marijuana was being sold as merchandise from the store. They seized marijuana, drug paraphernalia, illegal hemp, and illegal CBD products during the raid.

Police identified Omar Alazab as the party responsible for the criminal business operations. The 25-year-old faces charges for the resale of Schedule VI and drug paraphernalia.

