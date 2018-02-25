Hendersonville Residents 1 Step Closer To Saving Batey Farm
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - A community has been on a mission to save what green space they have left, and so far, they have raised more than $800,000 to buy the land from a developer.
At first, a handful of Hendersonville residents came together to save the Batey Farm. That handful of residents started the non-profit, The Friends of Indian Lake Peninsula.
The goal was to raise $3 million to buy 73 acres, but now the city has stepped in to help.
Hendersonville will vote to buy 35 acres of the Batey Farm for $3 million.
That means The Friends of Indian Lake Peninsula will need to raise an additional $200,000 to buy the remaining 38 acres of the land.
"What we intend to do is immediately put a conservation ease on it so there can never be sold, never used for anything except a passive park," said Len Jannaman, The Friends of Indian Lake Peninsula board member.
The group has been asking residents to come show support at the next city hall meeting on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
There will be a vote on Tuesday, and if the city votes yes to purchase the land, there will be a final vote on March 13.