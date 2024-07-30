Hendersonville restaurant back open for business after December tornado

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — They have faced a flood, a fire, a pandemic, and a tornado. Yet, against all odds, Jolly Ollie's in Hendersonville stands resilient.

Eight months ago, on December 9, an EF2 tornado ripped through Hendersonville, causing widespread devastation and forcing the closure of hundreds of businesses, including Jolly Ollie's Pizza and Pub.

The tornado's impact was significant, with city officials reporting damage to 137 businesses and 141 residences, ranging from minimal harm to total destruction.

The tornado could have marked the end for Jolly Ollie's, but owners Dilya and Michael Knight were determined to rebuild.

In a heartfelt gesture, the Knights invited friends and family to an exclusive reopening as a way of expressing gratitude for their unwavering support.

“To support our family and friends this is huge for them and our community,” said Elizabeth Faulkner, customer.

The reopening marks the end of a challenging eight-month journey.

"I’m very stubborn; I can’t give up on something that I own and love to do. It still hasn’t sunk in that we’re actually opening doors today," said Dilya Knight.

In the aftermath of the tornado, the Knights prioritized their team. They launched a GoFundMe campaign and received donations, including contributions from the Hendersonville Rising Concert to help them rebuild.

The community's words of encouragement were a vital source of strength for the owners. "

There were days I didn’t want to get up and leave the house, but all this encouragement made me get up and start moving," Dilya said.

Monday's reopening was a special event for those who helped Jolly Ollie's weather the storm, including those who were there on the night of the tornado to help pick up the pieces.

The restaurant will have a soft reopening on Tuesday, with reservationsrequired.

