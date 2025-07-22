Hendersonville taking steps to protect outdoor work crews in sweltering summer heat

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Stepping outside this week, it almost feels like Mother Nature turned her furnace on.

For people with indoor jobs, extreme heat can be easier to avoid, but for those who work outside, the scorching temperatures present real challenges.

Hendersonville city officials said they take extra precautions to protect outdoor workers during these times of high temperatures.

"It seems like we get some hot weather every summer here in Tennessee, but I don't remember it being this hot," said Herbie Bolton, an operator with Hendersonville Public Works.

To stay safe in the extreme heat, Bolton drinks plenty of water.

"When it's hot like this, I usually drink maybe four or five bottles a day," Bolton said.

The city of Hendersonville has implemented several measures to protect workers during the heat wave — one focus is keeping them hydrated.

"The guys normally in the mornings will come in, they'll grab a cooler, they'll grab their pallets of water, and then we've got the ice machine that sits right here," said Trevor Cole, Hendersonville Parks and Recreation Superintendent.

Schedule adjustments are another key strategy to beat the heat.

"If we know what's coming, we can get started early that morning to try to avoid the heat that day," Cole said.

Despite long hours, supervisors emphasize the importance of taking breaks.

"Making sure they take adequate breaks, extra breaks with this kind of heat," Cole said.

According to Cole, the work these crews do serves an important purpose for the community.

"We have a lot of people come through these parks, whether it be walking, just coming out, getting quality time with their families," Cole said.

Do you have an interesting story to share? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.