Hendersonville to light up Memorial Bridge to shed light on two month search for Sebastian Rogers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been two months to the date since 15-year-old Sebastian Rogers was reported missing from Hendersonville.

Since then, crews have dedicated all of their resources and hope to find the young boy with autism. On Friday, the Hendersonville community is sending a strong message to let everyone know they're not giving up hope.

This evening the bridge at Memorial Park in Hendersonville will be lit up in his favorite color, green, to bring light to the darkness, create a safe path home for him, and show support for his family.

After lighting the bridge, organizers say there will be 2 minutes and 26 seconds of silence to reflect the date of his disappearance, February 26th. Community members will stand together in silent prayer in hopes of continued guidance and strength to move forward with the search in the midst of heartbreak.

Unfortunately, not much has changed with the investigation into Sebastian's disappearance. Police believe Sebastian left his home barefoot with a flashlight. There have been widespread, massive searches, but none have turned up any signs or evidence of Sebastian.

Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of foul play, but they have found no evidence to support it. Light the Path will start at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park.