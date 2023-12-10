Hendersonville tornado damage has shut down most of northern portions of Main Street

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Most of the damage from the Hendersonville tornado is concentrated from the North side of Main Street. Meteorologist Bree Smith lives in Hendersonville and has been giving us updates on the state of the damage.

She says the south side businesses do not have near as much damage as on the North side of Main Street. Near Old Shackle and Main Street, there is a hole in the center of home of a woman who runs a medical office there. If you move Eastward, the north side of the street has a business called Big Play, with Pizza Ranch close by, both severely damaged.

The tornado then continued across a small business called Acai addiction, went behind it to a train track in town and further along the northern portion of Main street towards a Halloween and party supply store where the roof is completely caved in.

"Maybe 50 yards down the road is what used to be a Kroger — now an all air extreme — and a Walgreens, and behind that Walgreens is an automotive business where the roof almost looked like it was lifted off and wrapped around the side," Bree said. "You can tell that there are small business owners in this town that are just observing with shock and dismay at what's left of their structures."

The top a new Raising Cane's that was being built was completely torn off, Smith said.

The police have shut down most of Main Street, which has made traffic along Indian Lake and the Eastern portion of town as you approach the edge of Hendersonville and Gallatin, very backed up.

Many small businesses were damaged, Smith says, and asked to be thinking about how we can help, because to lose a business this time of year is very difficult to deal with.

Emergency personnel are active across the area monitoring the damage.