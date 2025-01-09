Hendersonville waives fees for foster children to play city sports

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sports can be so important in the lives of children, but the fact is, not everyone gets those same opportunities to play sports because costs can rack up quickly.

Foster parents can feel those costs. But Andrew Gratsy will always remember how badly his adopted son wanted to play.

"Our oldest son is adopted from foster care, and when he was 8, he never had an opportunity to play an organized sport. He wanted to. You could just see it in him," said Gratsy.

First soccer then baseball and basketball, Andrew's son took off with the chance to play. Now their oldest adopted son, three biological children and three young foster boys live in the Gratsy home.

"We have been fostering for six years, and through that time, we have had multiple sets of children come through. We have seven children at home right now," said Gratsy.

The Grasty's used an app called Tennessee Kids Belong.

It helps foster families like them get deals at local restaurants, but Andrew had an idea to expand the app in other ways like getting Hendersonville Parks on board.

Parks and Recreation director Andy Gilley said now foster kids can play sports in Hendersonville with no fees.

Williamson County joined Tennessee Kids Belong first, but Hendersonville followed making the decision in December.

"We will take second place in this case and we hope that us doing this and you all helping get the word out will encourage other cities to get in line and get on board with it," said Gilley.

Andrew's son currently plays winter basketball, and he's free to continue playing any of the sports in the long list Hendersonville has to offer.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com.