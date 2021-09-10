Henry Co. Correctional Officer charged with having inappropriate contact with an inmate

PARIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Henry County Correctional Officer was arrested on charges of having inappropriate contact with an inmate.

District Attorney General Matt Stowe requested that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation look into a report of a Henry County Correctional Officer having inappropriate contact with a female inmate inside her cell over the last week.

WTVF Richard Wade Sanders

Richard Wade Sanders was arrested Thursday and booked into the Henry County Jail on three counts of sexual contact with an inmate.

His bond is set at $25,000. Sanders is no longer employed by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office following an internal investigation.