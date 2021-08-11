Henry County Schools to require masks in classrooms and on buses

PARIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Henry County Board of Education has voted to require masks for all PK-12 students, teachers and staff until at least September.

The Henry County School System announced the update on Wednesday, saying the board voted unanimously for a mask mandate to go into effect today.

District officials said the mandate will be in effect for all staff and PK-12 students during yellow and red phases/tiers – they are currently in the yellow phase/tier.

The district said the mandate will remain in place until the board meets in September to vote on a masking policy.

School officials asked parents to send their children to school with a mask to be worn on buses and in classrooms. If they do not have a mask, one will be provided.