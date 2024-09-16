Watch Now
News

Actions

Henry Leventis to step down as United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee

US Army Soldier Leaked Documents
George Walker IV/AP
U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee Henry C. Leventis speaks during a news conference Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Leventis announced the arrest and indictment of U.S. Army Intelligence Analyst Korbein Schultz for conspiracy to obtain and disclose defense information. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
US Army Soldier Leaked Documents
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee Henry Leventis will step down from his post in October.

He has submitted his letter of resignation.

President Joe Biden nominated him, and he has served for two years. During his tenure, he has worked on multiple topics such as public safety, civil rights, and health care.

"I am eternally grateful to President Biden, Attorney General Garland, and Senators Blackburn and Hagerty for the opportunity to lead the United States Attorney’s Office and to work alongside so many talented and committed public servants,” Leventis said. “This office and our law enforcement partners go above and beyond every day to keep our communities safe, uphold the rule of law, and protect the civil rights of our most vulnerable citizens. I feel blessed to have been a part of those efforts.”

His last day will be Oct. 4.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community