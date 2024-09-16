Henry Leventis to step down as United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee Henry Leventis will step down from his post in October.

He has submitted his letter of resignation.

President Joe Biden nominated him, and he has served for two years. During his tenure, he has worked on multiple topics such as public safety, civil rights, and health care.

"I am eternally grateful to President Biden, Attorney General Garland, and Senators Blackburn and Hagerty for the opportunity to lead the United States Attorney’s Office and to work alongside so many talented and committed public servants,” Leventis said. “This office and our law enforcement partners go above and beyond every day to keep our communities safe, uphold the rule of law, and protect the civil rights of our most vulnerable citizens. I feel blessed to have been a part of those efforts.”

His last day will be Oct. 4.

