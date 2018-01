NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters made a stop in Nashville, and our very own Henry Rothenberg was an honorary member of the team.

The latest stop on the Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour was at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The show featured all the dunking and wild shots the Globetrotters have become known for.

Henry was able to show off his skills along with his new teammates. He even made a three-point shot!

A second show was set for 7 p.m. Saturday.