NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Nashville Hepatitis A outbreak has grown to 94 confirmed cases since December of 2017.

MPHD continues to work with the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), as well as other Metro Departments and community organizations in response to the outbreak. Work continues to reach three at-risk groups.

Those at greatest risk of exposure to hepatitis A in the current outbreak include:

People who use drugs (not just injection drug use)

Men who have sexual contact with men

Individuals experiencing homelessness

Health Department staff be offering free hepatitis A vaccine to the at risk groups in the coming weeks at the following events and locations: