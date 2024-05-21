Her Make-A-Wish was to tell her story in a film; a team made it happen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are people whose lives revolve around making children's wishes come true. Even for them, this event was something especially unique. People were calling it a night they'll never forget.

"Growing up, we did go to the movies a lot, especially during the summertime," said Ana Maria Salazar.

From the hum of the projector to the sound of popcorn popping, the theater has long been a place of comfort for Ana.

"I like the environment of sitting down in that comfy chair and seeing the big screen right there," she smiled, sitting in a theater. "It's so immersive."

It's good to be back in a theater, a place she loves, after her life changed so much nearly three years ago. Ana was getting an alarming number of bruises when she went to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt for a diagnosis.

"T-cell. a.l.l. luekemia," Ana said.

When she talked to her friends back at school, it hit her.

"I told them, and that's when I broke down," Ana remembered. "After that, I wiped my tears off. Most of my organs were failing on me, tubes feeding me, machine keeping me alive."

It was during her treatments that Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee called the Nashville Film Institute. Doug DeAngelis picked up.

"They asked if we could help make a wish for one of the kids," Doug said.

Ana wanted to help write a film telling her story, with some elements of fantasy included in it. Could the Nashville Film Institute make Ana's film?

Monday night, a premiere was held at the Vanderbilt Children's Cinema of Ana Marie and the Forever Forest.

"It's just no words can describe," Ana smiled.

All around were the stars of the film. Ana took pictures with her director, Sadler Slate.

"It's so surreal!" said actress Emily Parsons who plays Ana. "I was really excited when Ana was coming to the set!"

"It's kinda weird that we are similar," Ana laughed.

"That's my dog, Churro!" Ana said, autographing pictures of her and Churro. "I could talk about him all day!"

"There's only a few things in your life you feel you just get to do something for a purpose that's so good and so important," said Doug. "Yeah, it's really special."

"I should be chemo-free this fall," said Ana. "I am in remission."

Also at the premiere were the people who have been with Ana all through this cancer journey.

"You didn't look anything like this last time I saw you," said one woman, waiting for an autograph from Ana. "You're so healthy!"

Everyone headed into the theater and took a seat.

"Got a big candy!" Ana laughed, pulling out a Hershey bar from a goodie bag.

Show was about to begin.

"Now that I can watch the film, I know those feelings," Ana said. "All of those memories can flood back in."

"I loved hearing them laugh," she continued, referring to the crowd around her. "I would have loved to see their faces, but at the same time, I wanna watch the film too! I'm grateful for everybody doing whatever they could to make this wish come true."

If you'd like to see Ana's full film, we have a link to it here. Yes, Ana has a cameo appearance in it.