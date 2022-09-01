Herbert Slatery III completes final day of eight-year term as Attorney General

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Volunteer State will soon have a new Attorney General.

Wednesday marked Herbert Slatery's last day of his eight-year term. He now plans to return home to Knoxville.

“The Tennessee Attorney General serves as the state’s top legal officer and is appointed by the judicial branch, represents all executive branch state officers and agencies, and defends laws passed by the General Assembly,” Chief Justice Roger A. Page said. “The Attorney General is the one official in the State who must have his or her finger on the pulse of all three branches of government — navigating relationships, anticipating policy shifts, and serving as a confidant and counselor. It is a position that requires extreme professionalism, humility, and leadership, and the Court is grateful for the tremendous job General Slatery has done during his eight years of service.”

The State Supreme Court selected Jonathan Skrmetti as his replacement.

Most recently, Skrmetti served as chief counsel to Governor Lee. He'll take over the Attorney General's office Thursday.

Page said that Slatery will be missed.

“While his work on the national and state level has been recognized, General Slatery also has a well-established reputation for being an outstanding personal friend, mentor and colleague, including serving as a terrific mentor to the Court’s newest Justice, Sarah Campbell, and to his successor, Jonathan Skrmetti,” Chief Justice Page said. “He leaves his office in an excellent position and has served his state well. The Court wishes him the best in his future endeavors, which we hope includes some well-earned relaxation with his family.”

