Here are the final opinions that came from the Supreme Court Friday

The Supreme Court ruled on several final opinions Friday. We've listed them below.

Supreme Court limits universal injunctions in birthright citizenship fight

Supreme Court says parents can opt kids out of LGBTQ book lessons

Supreme Court upholds Texas law requiring age checks for online porn

This is a live article that will be updated throughout the day.

