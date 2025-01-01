Here's a look at the top stories to start your 2025

Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

At least 10 dead, 30 injured after person drives into crowd in New Orleans

At least 10 people were killed and 30 others were injured after a person in a vehicle drove into a crowd in New Orleans during a New Year's celebration, authorities said.

2025 could bring new regulations to GPS monitoring industry in Tennessee

It was just before 5 a.m. on July 2 when a man was spotted pacing back and forth outside Lauren Johansen’s home in Mississippi.

Journalists from Hattiesburg Patriot News Media shared the video, stating that the man wearing a GPS device around his ankle was Bricen Rivers.

Experts warn about scammers using payment apps to try and steal your money

Many people rely on cash-sharing apps like Venmo and PayPal to send and receive money. But this technology could also make you an attractive target for fraudsters.

You can find these stories in full and more on our homepage!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.