Here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, April 25

Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

With the #1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Titans select Cam Ward

Ward began his collegiate career at Incarnate Word, where he won the Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman in the FCS. In his first season, he led the FCS with 24 passing TDs and ranked fourth with 2,260 passing yards.

Singer, comedian, Hee Haw star Lulu Roman dies

We're saying goodbye to a friend. Lulu Roman has died. She was 78. Lulu was a gospel singer, comedian, and one of the stars of the show Hee Haw. For years, Lulu would come here to NewsChannel 5's studios to tape episodes of Hee Haw.

Volunteers use tires to create lanes for cyclists and pedestrians on Antioch Pike

A section of Antioch Pike has been temporarily reduced from four lanes to two as part of a new safety initiative near Nashville schools.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com. If you have other news events we should be aware of, or you want to send us a press release, you can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

