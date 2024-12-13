Here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, December 13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Former La Vergne Police Department chief decertified by POST commission

The Tennessee Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission voted unanimously Thursday to decertify former La Vergne Police Chief Burrel Davis.

DA Glenn Funk steps aside from murder case, avoiding a hearing on eavesdropping allegations

A last-minute maneuver by Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk means the public will not be learning more about the eavesdropping scandal involving Funk's office — at least for now.

Tennessee State University alumni react to interim president resigning

Tennessee State University is facing another unexpected leadership change after interim president Ronald Johnson abruptly resigned.

