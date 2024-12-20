Here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, December 20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Wife of man killed in Christmas Day road rage murder asks for answers in unsolved case

For many of us, celebrating on Christmas Day means time spent with loved ones but for one family, a shooting took away that joy.

Now Stephanie Spaunhorst sits on the bench at Ridgetop Park like she's done many times before, describing her permanent love and the young souls she lives for.

Clarksville mayor addresses state effort to drain Swan Lake

Members of a Middle Tennessee community are speaking out this week about a state plan to possibly drain Swan Lake in Dunbar Cave State Park.

The Vols will play Ohio State for only the second time. But let's remember the first.

The Tennessee Vols will face Ohio State on Saturday in the College Football Playoff. This will be just the second time ever that these two storied programs have battled one other.

The first time was in the 1996 Citrus Bowl and the winning team helped elevate its program for the next decade.

