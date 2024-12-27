Here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, December 27

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Phil Williams: In reporting on hate and extremism, 'while the attacks are personal, so is the cause'

Rarely in my nearly 40-year career as a journalist have I felt the target on my back as continuously and intensely as I have in the last 15 months. Frankly, those are words that I hesitated to type. After all, we live in a time when some of the subjects of my investigations want me to feel that pressure. They want me to be intimidated. They want me to be afraid.

Like 2023, the mass shooting at The Covenant School places it at the heart of intense debates in 2024

The tragedy at The Covenant School feels both like yesterday and a lifetime ago. As we reflect on 2024, we wanted to show you where the school is now and how state policies have changed.

School vouchers dominated legislative debate in 2024. Why it may happen again in 2025.

As we look back at the major news stories that shaped 2024, here's a story that may also dominate 2025. School vouchers have been a hot-button topic for years in Tennessee.

