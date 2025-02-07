Watch Now
Here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, February 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Antioch High teachers speak out: Demand accountability after shooting

It's been two weeks since a student opened fire inside Antioch High School, killing 16-year-old Dayana Escalante.

Now, for the first time, we are hearing from three of the teachers inside the school that day.

Holocaust survivor offers powerful history lesson

It's been 80 years since the liberation of the notorious Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland. The anniversary was marked this past week with International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

That's also when a special guest visited some local high schools -- with an important message about history.

Former GOP operative signals he may be indicted for online attacks on House Speaker Cameron Sexton

A former Republican operative said federal prosecutors may indict him for cyberstalking in conjunction with online attacks aimed at Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton.

GoodMaps app helps blind navigate sites, gets first Tennessee location

With new technology comes new ways to help people. This story shows a great use of AI that is starting to be rolled out in Tennessee. This one can help those who may be blind, deaf or neurodiverse navigate the Tennessee State Library and Archives from an app on their smart phone.

-Lelan Statom

