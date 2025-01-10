Here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, January 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Storm 5 Alert Friday: Accumulating snow to impact travel

Snow showers are expected throughout the day on Friday, and with a very cold air mass in place, those flakes won't have a hard time sticking.

Without heat since December, she's speaking out with a winter storm approaching

A Clarksville woman doesn't have adequate heat.

Cheryl Williams' main heater stopped working properly in December. And despite having a home warranty, she has struggled for roughly a month to get it fixed.

Live and Let Live shelter expands to serve more in DeKalb County

For those seeking warmth and shelter in DeKalb County, Live and Let Live is providing some help.

The county’s only emergency winter shelter has been operating for a year and is working to reach more people. From the outside, the Broad Street building in Smithville might not seem like much.