Here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, January 24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Shooter's manifesto points to online 'communities that encourage mass murder and genocidal fantasies'

A manifesto left behind by the Antioch High School shooter reveals a 17-year-old young man who was sucked into the world of hate and never found his way out, says a veteran researcher who specializes in hate and political extremism.

Violence forced her family to flee Guatemala. Then she died in the Antioch High School shooting.

It’s a coming-of-age tradition that Latinas like Josselin Dayana Corea Escalante dream of celebrating, a quinceanera, marking the transition from girlhood to womanhood.

'I'm slipping.' 288-page diary describes Antioch school shooter's plan to kill 'at least 10 people'

An online diary apparently kept by the Antioch High School shooter shows he idolized some of the world’s most notorious mass murderers and had a goal of killing “at least 10 people” to establish his own place among them, according to a document reviewed by NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com. If you have other news events we should be aware of, or you want to send us a press release, you can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.