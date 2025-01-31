Here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, January 31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

School vouchers pass both the Tennessee House, Senate after special session

The Tennessee House voted to provide school vouchers to families in all 95 counties in the state.

The vote was 54-44, with some Republicans breaking from the supermajority on this issue.

'We can't let them down': Federal funding freeze puts refugees at risk in Nashville

Thousands of recently arrived refugees are set to lose support for the basic necessities after the Trump administration suspended federal funding. Now, a local group is wondering how they will continue supporting the families under their care in Nashville.

For decades, a federal program has helped newly arrived refugees in the United States — until now.

Tennessee Summitt: We talked to those interested in bringing a WNBA team to Nashville

Could Nashville soon become a four-sport Major League sports city? That’s the hope of Predators Chairman and former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, his wife Crissy and a star-packed ownership group that wants to bring a WNBA team to town.

