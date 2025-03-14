Here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, March 14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Storm 5 Alert: Two rounds of severe weather Friday overnight, Saturday afternoon and night

We've seen the gorgeous side of earlier spring so far this week, but the other side of the coin will show itself tonight and tomorrow as all of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area are under a risk for severe storms.

Lawmakers consider lowering the minimum age of Tennessee school bus drivers

Parents trust school bus drivers, every day, to get their child to and from school safely.

But the fact is, school bus drivers have to work unconventional part-time hours, and for the most part, they don't get health benefits.

As a result, districts across our area have struggled to recruit new drivers.

'Nerve-racking': Several stuck on Erin carnival ride for hours

More than a dozen people were trapped mid-air on a festival ride for hours Wednesday night at the annual Irish Day carnival in Erin, Tennessee.

Erin police chief Mark Moore said 19 people were stuck for nearly 4 hours when the popular Star Tower ride malfunctioned.