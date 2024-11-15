Here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, November 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!
'TSU is owed over $2 billion': Lawmaker calls on state to fully fund Tennessee State University
Leaders from Tennessee State University (TSU) testified before state lawmakers Thursday, warning that the institution is facing a dire financial crisis despite ongoing efforts to address long-standing challenges.
Jillian Ludwig's family sues several in Nashville for $50 million
The parents of Jillian Ludwig have filed a $50 million lawsuit against several organizations and people in Nashville, including Belmont University, the city of Nashville and the state of Tennessee.
Williamson County Schools considers policy change on head lice
Head lice — a common problem among school-age children — is something all parents dread.
Registered nurse Deanna Dickerson, owner of The Lice Place, encounters many families seeking relief from the persistent pests.
Get ready to get inspired - Tad found a second purpose later in life, turning his hobby into his full-time gig. He helps the planet, helps homeowners and finds fulfillment in a slower pace after being on the front-line during the pandemic.
-Rebecca Schleicher