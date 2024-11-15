Here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, November 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

'TSU is owed over $2 billion': Lawmaker calls on state to fully fund Tennessee State University

Leaders from Tennessee State University (TSU) testified before state lawmakers Thursday, warning that the institution is facing a dire financial crisis despite ongoing efforts to address long-standing challenges.

Jillian Ludwig's family sues several in Nashville for $50 million

The parents of Jillian Ludwig have filed a $50 million lawsuit against several organizations and people in Nashville, including Belmont University, the city of Nashville and the state of Tennessee.

Williamson County Schools considers policy change on head lice

Head lice — a common problem among school-age children — is something all parents dread.

Registered nurse Deanna Dickerson, owner of The Lice Place, encounters many families seeking relief from the persistent pests.

