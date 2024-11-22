Here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, November 22

Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Christian nationalists moving into Jackson County, Tennessee, focus on 'far, far more political power'

A newly discovered video provides more insight into what out-of-state Christian nationalists hope to accomplish as they move into a small Middle Tennessee town. This follows NewsChannel 5's revelation about the move into Jackson County by the controversial figures who oppose the Civil Rights movement, want to kick out immigrants who've become U.S. citizens, and think women should not be going to college or voting.

Without financial intervention, Tennessee State will have a $46 million deficit this year

Without financial intervention, the Tennessee State University Board of Trustees heard Thursday that the school would be in a $46 million deficit by the end of the year.

Suspect caught after downtown Smithville shut down during manhunt

Most of downtown Smithville was shut down Thursday night as police searched for a 'very dangerous' suspect who tried escaping in a car but ended up on foot before being captured.

