Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, April 28

Storm 5 Alert: Tuesday afternoon and evening

Chances for severe storms Tuesday has expanded to include parts of our coverage area. The Storm Prediction Center expanded the risk outlook to include areas north of I-40 Tuesday.

'Persey, short for Perseverance.' Three-legged dog inspires crowd at Rock 'n' Roll Running's Doggie Dash

While marathon runners rested after Saturday's race, Sunday was game day for competitors in the shorter events at the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series in Nashville.

Tennessee residents flock to community event for Real IDs as May 7 federal deadline approaches

Hundreds of Tennessee residents lined up at a community event this weekend to get their Real IDs, with the federal deadline just weeks away. By May 7, Tennessee residents will need a Real ID to board domestic flights or enter federal buildings.

