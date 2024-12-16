Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, December 16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Man facing a judge after leaving his friend to die on the road after an accident on I-40 this month

A man will face a Davidson County judge today after police say he left his own friend to die on the side of the interstate after a crash earlier this month. We've received lots of calls from many of you who want answers for the victim's family, so we're staying on top of this to keep you updated in the case.

Titans pull QB Will Levis after 4 turnovers lead to 24 points for Bengals

The best ovation Will Levis got Sunday came when first-year Tennessee coach Brian Callahan benched the second-year quarterback. That sums up not just Levis’ performance in a 37-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but the dilemma the Titans find themselves in right now.

Deadly confrontation: Officer and suspect both lose lives in violent encounter

Police say, around 3 pm on Saturday Daniel Jeremiah Holmes attacked officer/deputy Rick Finley around the 100 block of New Bethel Rd. Then Holmes shot Officer Finley several times and ended up killing the officer.

